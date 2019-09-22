SHALER, Pa. - A garage caught on fire in Shaler on Saturday morning along Heather Drive and investigators are still working to find out how it happened.
House fire in the first due in the 100 blk of Heather Dr. Crews found fire in the garage w/ someone still inside. With quick response crews were able to control flames from spreading into the home and were able to extricate 1 victim from the home. The victim is in good condition. pic.twitter.com/hwO4dGV2Up— Cherry City Fire (@CherryCityFire) September 21, 2019
A car was inside the garage at the time, but fire crews were able to keep the flames away from it. A person was also inside the garage when the fire occurred.
Officials said that person is expected to be OK.
TRENDING NOW:
- Protesters demand gas stations shut down after violent fight goes viral
- Under a boil water advisory? Here's what you need to know
- Trick play helps Pitt upset No. 15 UCF 35-34
- VIDEO: Road shut down as students in Pittsburgh leave school for climate strike
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}