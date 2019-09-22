  • Investigators working to find out what sparked garage fire

    Updated:

    SHALER, Pa. - A garage caught on fire in Shaler on Saturday morning along Heather Drive and investigators are still working to find out how it happened.

    A car was inside the garage at the time, but fire crews were able to keep the flames away from it. A person was also inside the garage when the fire occurred.

    Officials said that person is expected to be OK.

