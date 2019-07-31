SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A garbage truck struck power lines, which fell onto the truck and brought down two utility poles Wednesday afternoon in Shaler Township, officials said.
The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Vollmer Drive.
Traffic Alert:— ShalerTownshipPolice (@PoliceShaler) July 31, 2019
1800 block of Vollmer Dr. closed temporarily, due to a wire down on a trash truck. pic.twitter.com/eOpmkYjrqq
A tweet from Allegheny County said the wires also fell onto a home on Circle Drive. The people who live there are safe.
Shaler: Garbage truck crash into power lines w/lines down on the truck - 1800 block of Vollmer Drive. Two utility poles are down, and wires are also down on a residence on the 100 block of Circle Drive. All occupants in the residence are safe at this time. Utility is notified.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 31, 2019
