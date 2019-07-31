  • Garbage truck brings down power lines in Shaler

    Updated:

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A garbage truck struck power lines, which fell onto the truck and brought down two utility poles Wednesday afternoon in Shaler Township, officials said.

    The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m. on Vollmer Drive.

    A tweet from Allegheny County said the wires also fell onto a home on Circle Drive. The people who live there are safe.

