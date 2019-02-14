PITTSBURGH - A house on busy Penn Avenue in Garfield has been declared an Imminent Danger by city inspectors after bricks started falling off.
Neighbors say the bricks started falling this week.
Download the WPXI News App for breaking news and alerts in your community
Signs from Pittsburgh’s Permits, Licenses and Inspections also condemned another property nearby, both are owned by Bride’s Row LLC.
A representative said the company was unaware of the falling bricks and are attempting to get a demolition permit for the properties.
The legal issues 11 Investigates found with the company and how our questions could soon lead to action on Channel 11 News at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man said he made $18K in 2016, yet received a $980K refund
- Former student diagnosed with rare cancer that killed classmate
- Measles outbreak has health officials urging Pennsylvanians to vaccinate
- VIDEO: You make better meal choices if you pick dessert first, study says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}