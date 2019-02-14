  • Property in Garfield declared imminent danger due to falling bricks

    PITTSBURGH - A house on busy Penn Avenue in Garfield has been declared an Imminent Danger by city inspectors after bricks started falling off.

    Neighbors say the bricks started falling this week.

    Signs from Pittsburgh’s Permits, Licenses and Inspections also condemned another property nearby, both are owned by Bride’s Row LLC.

    A representative said the company was unaware of the falling bricks and are attempting to get a demolition permit for the properties.

