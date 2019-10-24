  • Flags torn down, burned at Garfield War Memorial

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Two American flags were ripped down, dumped on a pile of leaves on the ground, doused with lighter fluid and set on fire, according to Pittsburgh police.

    Mike Holden will have more on this investigation on Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Investigators said the incident happened on Oct. 15.

    The memorial is a tribute to veterans of WWII, Korea and Vietnam.

    Police are still investigating.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories