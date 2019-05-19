  • GARTH BROOKS BACK ON! Fans allowed to return to seats after weather threat

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8:23 p.m. - Fans are allowed to return to their seats at Heinz Field following the threat of severe weather.

    The Garth Brooks concert has been delayed due a storm system heading toward Pittsburgh.

    Heinz Field sent out a Tweet saying, "Due to incoming weather, all fans must clear the seating bowl until further notice."

    There is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Allegheny County until 7:45 p.m.

