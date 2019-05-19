PITTSBURGH - UPDATE 8:23 p.m. - Fans are allowed to return to their seats at Heinz Field following the threat of severe weather.
🚨GOOD NEWS ALERT🚨— Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 19, 2019
...the threat of weather has passed, and now it is time to rock! Please head back to your seats and get ready for an awesome show!
The Garth Brooks concert has been delayed due a storm system heading toward Pittsburgh.
Heinz Field sent out a Tweet saying, "Due to incoming weather, all fans must clear the seating bowl until further notice."
🚨WEATHER UPDATE🚨— Heinz Field (@heinzfield) May 18, 2019
Due to incoming weather, all fans must clear the seating bowl until further notice.
There is currently a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Allegheny County until 7:45 p.m.
