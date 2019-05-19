  • Garth Brooks takes the stage at Heinz Field after delay due to severe weather threat

    PITTSBURGH - Good things come to those who wait.

    The Garth Brooks concert at Heinz Field was scheduled to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, but it had to be pushed back after a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for the area.

    Heinz Field sent out a Tweet saying, "Due to incoming weather, all fans must clear the seating bowl until further notice."

    After about a 90 minute delay, the show got started. The opening act took the stage around 8:30 p.m.

