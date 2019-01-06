0 Gas company: Service should return by Monday morning for 1,700 Donora customers

DONORA, Pa. - 8:40 A.M. SUNDAY UPDATE: Columbia Gas has completed the shutoff process, the company announced.

Technicians are now inspecting the system, with the relighting process expected to begin later this morning.

Update: Columbia Gas has completed shutting off gas service for approximately 1,700 customers in Donora, PA. Service technicians have begun the process of inspecting the system before the relight process begins later this morning. https://t.co/M1uoAiLbzY — ColumbiaGasPA (@ColumbiaGasPA) January 6, 2019

Full restoration of service is expected within 24 hours, the company said.

A utility company shut off gas service to nearly 2,000 Washington County customers Saturday after a contractor introduced air into the system, and it could be days before it's turned back on.

Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania announced the shutoff Saturday evening, saying it was done “out of an abundance of caution” and that there was no threat to residents.

We are experiencing a gas outage in Donora, PA. Safety is our top priority. Our workers are currently on scene and working to restore service. We appreciate your patience and will continue to post updates as they become available. — ColumbiaGasPA (@ColumbiaGasPA) January 5, 2019

The company said 1,700 customers in the Donora area would lose service, with no timeline for restoration.

Technicians are turning off gas meters in the affected area, the company said, a process that could take until late Sunday morning.. When that’s done, the company will turn gas back on and crews will go door-to-door to perform safety checks and relight gas appliances, which could take until Monday or Tuesday.

TRENDING NOW:

"We expect to have all the meters shut off by late tomorrow morning, then start the restoration process, so it could take up to 48 hours for complete restoration in the area," spokesman Lee Gierczynsky said.

The company and local officials opened up several warming centers, including the Carroll Township Social Hall (130 Baird Ave., Monongahela), the Carroll Township Volunteer Fire Department (988 Route 837, Monongahela), Donora Council Chambers (603 Meldon Ave.) and the Charleroi Fire Department (328 Fallowfield Ave.).

Homes where service has not been restored are asked to keep their porch lights on, the company said.

The company will post updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.