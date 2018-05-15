HARMONY, Pa. - A large gas leak has closed a road in Butler County.
Route 19 between Pleasant Hill Road and Merriman Drive is shut down.
The Harmony Fire Department is advising motorists to use another route.
We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at noon.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman who was shot, killed in mother's driveway identified
- Huge cookout held at Oakland park where cops called on black family's barbecue
- Son of officer killed in the line of duty gets full police escort to school
- VIDEO: Man Issues Warning For Cars About Nutty Squirrels
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}