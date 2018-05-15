  • Gas leak closes road in Harmony

    HARMONY, Pa. - A large gas leak has closed a road in Butler County.

    Route 19 between Pleasant Hill Road and Merriman Drive is shut down.

    The Harmony Fire Department is advising motorists to use another route.

    We're working to learn more, for Channel 11 News at noon.

