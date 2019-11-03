PITTSBURGH - Authorities are on scene at the Great Southern Shopping Center investigating a possible emergency.
Several stores evacuated along with the bridge Gastro pub here in Bridgeville are evacuated several fire companies on scene peoples gas is just arrived @WPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @WPXIMikeHolden @JenniferTomazic @WPXIMelanie pic.twitter.com/ISMtV0bwP4— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) November 3, 2019
The possible issue was called in to 911 just before 10 a.m., according to emergency dispatchers.
Shoppers were evacuated from the plaza after reports of a gas leak back in May.
Stay with Channel 11 for updates on this developing story.
