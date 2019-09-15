  • Gas leak forces evacuation of local strip mall

    NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A gas leak has forced the evacuation Sunday morning of a strip mall in Westmoreland County, emergency dispatchers said.

    The leak was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at Norwin Town Square in North Huntingdon.

    Emergency crews are at the scene.

    No injuries have been reported.

