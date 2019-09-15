NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A gas leak has forced the evacuation Sunday morning of a strip mall in Westmoreland County, emergency dispatchers said.
The leak was reported shortly after 7:30 a.m. at Norwin Town Square in North Huntingdon.
Emergency crews are at the scene.
No injuries have been reported.
