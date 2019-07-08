  • Gas leak forcing closure of street outside Heinz Field

    PITTSBURGH - A gas leak is forcing a road closure in Pittsburgh’s North Shore Monday morning, officials said.

    Crews from Peoples Natural Gas were called about 8 a.m. to the area of Art Rooney Avenue and West General Robinson Street outside Heinz Field. Police and fire officials have also been called to the scene.

    The gas leak occurred when a construction crew hit a medium-pressure gas line, a Peoples Natural Gas spokesperson said. Crews were able to shut the gas off.

    Art Rooney Avenue is closed between Reedsdale Street and North Shore Drive.

    The side of Heinz Field closest to Art Rooney Avenue was evacuated as a precaution.

