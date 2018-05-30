Gas line struck during water main repairs in McKeesport

McKEESPORT, Pa. - A gas line was struck early Wednesday morning while water crews worked to repair a water main break in McKeesport, officials said.
The gas line was hit shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Beech Street, a spokesman for Peoples Gas said. No customers are without gas service.
The break in the water line that was being repaired when the gas line was struck was reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday.
According to the water authority, residents in the area have no or low water pressure and repairs will take several more hours.
Once repairs are complete, water samples will be taken to ensure the water is safe to drink, water authority officials said.
Crews are continuing to dig into Beech Street. Only a few houses on this end of the street. All utilities are back on according to Peoples Gas @WPXI pic.twitter.com/VHCVfCCC4X— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 30, 2018
Several trucks are blocking Beech so no one can get through. We can see there is a big hole in the middle of the street @WPXI pic.twitter.com/4gKxQboPN1— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) May 30, 2018
