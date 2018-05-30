  • Gas line struck during water main repairs in McKeesport

    Updated:

    McKEESPORT, Pa. - A gas line was struck early Wednesday morning while water crews worked to repair a water main break in McKeesport, officials said.

    The gas line was hit shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Beech Street, a spokesman for Peoples Gas said. No customers are without gas service.

    Related Headlines

    We’re following repairs and the impact on residents -- on Channel 11 Morning News.

    The break in the water line that was being repaired when the gas line was struck was reported about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    According to the water authority, residents in the area have no or low water pressure and repairs will take several more hours.

    Once repairs are complete, water samples will be taken to ensure the water is safe to drink, water authority officials said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gas line struck during water main repairs in McKeesport

  • Headline Goes Here

    Residents worried about abandoned home collapsing, catching fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Man threatens to use gun on another man at Primanti Bros.

  • Headline Goes Here

    Spring Hill homes still condemned after February landslide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man dies after being shot multiple times