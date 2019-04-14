If you've passed a gas station recently, you've noticed the price of fuel continues to soar.
Right now, the national average is $2.83 a gallon. But here in Pittsburgh, we're shelling out a little more.
According to AAA, the current average in Pittsburgh is $3.05 a gallon -- that's 15 cents more than what we were paying last week and 33 cents more than the price of gas last month.
