    If you've passed a gas station recently, you've noticed the price of fuel continues to soar.

    Right now, the national average is $2.83 a gallon. But here in Pittsburgh, we're shelling out a little more.

    According to AAA, the current average in Pittsburgh is $3.05 a gallon -- that's 15 cents more than what we were paying last week and 33 cents more than the price of gas last month.

