If you've noticed rising prices at the pump, get used to it – it's predicted to get even worse as the summer travel season approaches.

The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas has increased more than 20 cents the past month and now sits at $2.73.

Triple A reports the average price is even higher in Pennsylvania: $2.95 per gallon.

“It's making me nervous and uncomfortable because I have a lot of traveling to do this summer and the prices are going to impact my budget considerably,” said one driver.

Unfortunately, prices are expected to go considerably higher in the months to come.

“Right now, there are reports out that gas prices are expected to go up 14 percent for summer travel, so people may be really weighing rather it makes more sense to drive or to fly,” said travel expert Jeannene Tornatore.

Michael Whatley with the Consumer Energy Alliance said oil inventories in the U.S. are at lower levels than a year ago because of decisions made in other countries.

“Russia and OPEC cut an agreement back in 2017 that they were going to cut back on production in order to drive worldwide prices up,” he said.

With a better economy fueling consumer spending on travel, demand for gasoline is also rising.

“But what we do expect is we're gonna see gasoline over $3 a gallon,” Whatley said.

Motorists are being advised to take simple steps to get the most in fuel efficiency.

“Such as making sure you have proper air pressure, making sure than your car is properly tuned up, making sure that you don't have a bunch of extra things in your trunk that you don't need,” said Whatley.

Even so, average Americans will likely spend an extra $200 filling up this summer compared to a year ago.

