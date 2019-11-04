  • Gas restored to most businesses after gas leak at Great Southern Shopping Center

    PITTSBURGH - Six businesses in Bridgeville had to close on Sunday because of a gas leak.

    The possible issue was called in to 911 just before 10 a.m. at the Great Southern Shopping Center , according to emergency dispatchers.

    Peoples Gas found the leak and it is expected to be fixed by Monday. 

    Gas has been restored to several of the businesses. 

    Shoppers were evacuated from the plaza after reports of a gas leak back in May. 

