MONROEVILLE, Pa. - The awning of a Sunoco gas station in Monroeville collapsed Tuesday as strong winds moved through.
The collapse happened around 5:30 p.m. on Haymaker Road.
The awning came down on two vehicles.
WPXI's Courtney Brennan is talking to the owners of the gas station about what it's going to take to get the mess cleaned up - for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
A man was inside the red truck moments before the collapse.
"The customers started screaming like, 'Oh my God.' And I was like, 'What's going on?' It was really scary. I never experienced something like that before," said Angelina Weaver, who works at the Burger King across the street.
The gas station remained closed Wednesday morning.
Channel 11 talked with the two brothers who own the Sunoco where the roof came crashing down from high winds last night.— Courtney Brennan (@WPXI_Courtney) January 9, 2019
They tell us insurance will cover everything and they have calls out to different companies to remove the roof and rebuild. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/H1lgL3vShp
