    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - The awning of a Sunoco gas station in Monroeville collapsed Tuesday as strong winds moved through.

    The collapse happened around 5:30 p.m. on Haymaker Road.

    The awning came down on two vehicles.

    A man was inside the red truck moments before the collapse.

    "The customers started screaming like, 'Oh my God.' And I was like, 'What's going on?' It was really scary. I never experienced something like that before," said Angelina Weaver, who works at the Burger King across the street.

    The gas station remained closed Wednesday morning. 

