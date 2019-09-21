0 Demonstrators impacting traffic on busy road after violent fight goes viral

PITTSBURGH - A fight at a gas station on Pittsburgh's North Side was recorded on video and went viral on social media. Police said multiple people are now facing criminal charges and the videos led to a protest Saturday morning.

There is a protest happening at the @exxonmobil gas station on Marshall Ave and Brighton Road after employees of the store beat up two females. #WPXI @WPXI_Lori pic.twitter.com/zylcwx2hTe — Gigi (@wpxigigi) September 21, 2019

Dozens are protesting at an Exxon in Marshall- Shadeland, vowing to shut it down after cell phone video on social media shows 4 male workers beating on 2 female customers #wpxi pic.twitter.com/svzwvfXuig — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) September 21, 2019

Police said they were called about 6:45 p.m. Friday to the gas station on Brighton Road for a report of a fight between the male gas station owners and two female customers.

Multiple people are facing criminal charges following a violent assault at a North Side gas station that was caught on video and went viral on social media due to its disturbing nature.



Full release:https://t.co/xHGciin1ca — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) September 21, 2019

During their investigation, police said an argument over spilled gas led to the fight. The women said a pump malfunctioned and demanded a refund. The owners refused and that argument quickly turned physical.

FROM PITTSBURGH POLICE: The owners of this Exxon gas station and an employee in Marshall-Shadeland are facing criminal charges for a violent assault on 2 female customers. It was caught on video & went viral on social media. Protestors want their 2 Exxons shut down pic.twitter.com/IWx3Xu3JE0 — Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) September 21, 2019

One video recorded by a witness showed the men who own the gas station repeatedly hitting one of the women in the back of the head while another man grabs another woman by her hair and drags her across the pavement.

The gas station's security cameras inside the store show the women initiating the argument.

Police said investigators filed paperwork for assault charges against the gas station owners and employees to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office.

One lane of McKnight Road was partially closed for a time as protesters moved to a second Exxon gas station owned by the same men facing charges. Traffic was forced into the middle lane due to the crowd.

