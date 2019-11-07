  • Gas station robbed in Shaler Township

    SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A gas station was robbed Wednesday night in Shaler Township, police said.

    The armed robbery was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at the Sunoco at Route 8 and Saxonburg Boulevard.

    No one was hurt, authorities said.

    Police have not made any arrests.

