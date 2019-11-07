SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A gas station was robbed Wednesday night in Shaler Township, police said.
The armed robbery was reported just before 10:30 p.m. at the Sunoco at Route 8 and Saxonburg Boulevard.
No one was hurt, authorities said.
Police have not made any arrests.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh doctor does not take insurance and charges $35 per visit
- Second McDonald's employee charged in violent fight in downtown Pittsburgh
- Pittsburgh's 2019 Light Up Night festivities include performance by Adam Lambert
- VIDEO: Fire destroys popular barbecue restaurant on Pittsburgh's North Side
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}