Gate closes on windshield of car, trapping man inside

    YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - A gate crashed through the windshield of a car in Youngwood.

    It narrowly missed the headrest, but the driver was still trapped on Peoria Lane Thursday night.

    He eventually got out.

    He walked away with only minor injuries.

