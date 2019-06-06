Gate closes on windshield of car, trapping man inside

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - A gate crashed through the windshield of a car in Youngwood.
It narrowly missed the headrest, but the driver was still trapped on Peoria Lane Thursday night.
He eventually got out.
He walked away with only minor injuries.
