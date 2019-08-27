MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Monroeville mom is facing charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars while serving as president of two Family-Teacher Organizations in the Gateway School District.
According to court documents obtained by Channel 11, investigators believe Jennifer Murawski used school fundraisers and an FTO debit card to personally profit.
Channel 11's Liz Kilmer is working to get a statement from the district and is speaking with parents. She will have more in a report at 6.
TRENDING NOW:
- Recall alert: 5.7 million kids' Contigo water bottles recalled
- Death penalty being sought for suspect in shooting death of off-duty Pittsburgh officer
- Jeep crashes off road, partially over hillside to avoid hitting school bus
- VIDEO: Added police presence at local high school after BB gun found
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}