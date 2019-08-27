  • Mother accused of stealing thousands of dollars from Gateway family-teacher groups

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - A Monroeville mom is facing charges, accused of stealing thousands of dollars while serving as president of two Family-Teacher Organizations in the Gateway School District.

    According to court documents obtained by Channel 11, investigators believe Jennifer Murawski used school fundraisers and an FTO debit card to personally profit. 

