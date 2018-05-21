  • General Electric cuts $11B deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

    Updated:
    NEW YORK (AP) - General Electric's train engine division will tie up with railroad equipment maker Wabtec in deal worth about $11 billion as GE CEO John Flannery continues to break off parts of the conglomerate.

    DOWNLOAD THE WPXI NEWS APP

    Related Headlines

    Wabtec CEO Raymond Betler will lead the combined company and its chairman, Albert Neupaver, will be executive chairman.

    Under the deal announced Monday and approved by the boards of both companies, General Electric Co. will get $2.9 billion in cash and own a 50.1 percent stake. It values the deal, expected to close early next year, at $11.1 billion.

    WPXI news anchor Damany Lewis is working to find out how the merger will affect Wilmerding-based Wabtec for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    The combined company will have more than 23,000 locomotives globally.

    GE is honing its focus on its core businesses of aviation, health care and energy.

    Wabtec is based in Wilmerding, outside of Pittsburgh. GE is based in Boston.

     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    General Electric cuts $11B deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec

  • Headline Goes Here

    Divided Supreme Court rules for businesses over workers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Russian billionaire Abramovich runs into UK visa issues

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trump pulls back from brink of trade war with China

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-coal exec chases US Senate seat despite GOP primary loss