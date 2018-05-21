Related Headlines
Wabtec CEO Raymond Betler will lead the combined company and its chairman, Albert Neupaver, will be executive chairman.
Under the deal announced Monday and approved by the boards of both companies, General Electric Co. will get $2.9 billion in cash and own a 50.1 percent stake. It values the deal, expected to close early next year, at $11.1 billion.
WPXI news anchor Damany Lewis is working to find out how the merger will affect Wilmerding-based Wabtec for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
The combined company will have more than 23,000 locomotives globally.
GE is honing its focus on its core businesses of aviation, health care and energy.
Wabtec is based in Wilmerding, outside of Pittsburgh. GE is based in Boston.
