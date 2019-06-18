GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Three people are dead after a crash in German Township, Fayette County.
Officials at the scene said a man, a woman and a 4-year-old child were killed in the crash. They said the crash victims were in a Ford pickup truck.
The other vehicle involved is a dump truck, and was with Route 51 trucking.
Officials said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 21, and Fayette County 911 confirmed the highway was shut down. Authorities said the vehicles were traveling in opposite directions.
Officials said crash reconstruction teams are working to find out how the crash happened.
Channel 11's Gabriella Deluca is working with officials to find out more details of what led to this deadly crash for Channel 11 News 11 at 11.
