GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least two people are dead after a crash in German Township, Fayette County.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 21 and involved a passenger vehicle and a large truck.
Fayette County 911 confirms that Route 21 is closed in both directions.
This is a breaking story. We'll have the latest updates NOW on 11 News.
TRENDING NOW:
- 9th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Tuesday
- Charges expected today after inmate tips off therapist to woman's death
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing 3-Year-Old Son, Boy’s Mother After Ordered to Pay Child Support
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}