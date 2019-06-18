  • At least 2 dead after crash involving large truck

    GERMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - At least two people are dead after a crash in German Township, Fayette County.

    The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Route 21 and involved a passenger vehicle and a large truck.

    Fayette County 911 confirms that Route 21 is closed in both directions.

    This is a breaking story. We'll have the latest updates NOW on 11 News.

