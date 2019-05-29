PITTSBURGH - Water was shooting into the air after a water main break on Chappel Road in Banksville.
The break happened off of Banksville Road.
Water should be turned off soon.
We're working to find out how long it will take to get the break fixed, on Channel 11 Morning News.
NOW: look at this geyser! This is Chappel Ave in Banksville. Road is closed right now! @WPXITraffic @WPXI pic.twitter.com/9VBmDleYpu— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) May 29, 2019
