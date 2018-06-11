  • Giant Eagle evacuated after reports of oven explosion

    McCANDLESS, Pa. - A Giant Eagle in McCandless was evacuated Monday morning after what was initially reported as a possible oven explosion.

    The incident happened at the Giant Eagle in the McIntyre Square shopping center.

    A Giant Eagle spokesman said a small vent motor dislodged above an oven, making a loud noise and generating some smoke.

    A fire truck and fire officials were seen outside the store about 8 a.m. Customers and employees were allowed back inside the store by 8:30 a.m.

    No one was injured.

