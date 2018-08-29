  • Girl killed in crash that has Route 982 closed

    Updated:
    LATROBE, Pa. -

    A girl was killed when a car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning in Latrobe, officials said.

    The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Route 982 at Mission Road. All lanes of Route 982 are closed.

    Related Headlines

    Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn about the girl and what led up to the deadly crash -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.

    Latrobe’s fire chief said it appears the car crossed the centerline and then returned to its lane before crashing into the pole, bringing down wires and knocking out power in the area.

    Authorities said the girl who died was a passenger in the car.

    The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

    Officials said Route 982 will be closed for several hours.

    Download the Channel 11 News app for breaking news updates on this and other stories.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories