A girl was killed when a car crashed into a utility pole Wednesday morning in Latrobe, officials said.
The crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. on Route 982 at Mission Road. All lanes of Route 982 are closed.
Related Headlines
Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic is working to learn about the girl and what led up to the deadly crash -- for Channel 11 News at Noon.
UPDATE: female passenger died in the car crash on RT 982 in Latrobe. She was under 18 years old. The driver is at hospital. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/nByHZ6CPJl— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) August 29, 2018
Latrobe’s fire chief said it appears the car crossed the centerline and then returned to its lane before crashing into the pole, bringing down wires and knocking out power in the area.
Authorities said the girl who died was a passenger in the car.
The driver was injured and taken to a hospital.
Officials said Route 982 will be closed for several hours.
Download the Channel 11 News app for breaking news updates on this and other stories.
#BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Fatal Accident will have Route 982 CLOSED FOR SEVERAL HOURS Between Route 30 and Ligonier St in Derry Twp. Use Route 217 as Alternate Route. #WestmorelandCounty #wpxi pic.twitter.com/AasGYuseOa— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) August 29, 2018
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in deadly North Shore stabbing could face death penalty
- Man who robbed local pizza shop quickly caught
- PHOTOS: Historic home for sale in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood
- VIDEO: Woman being evicted after video shows her slamming door in boy's face
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}