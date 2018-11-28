Girl recovering after being hit by car while walking to bus stop

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A 14-year-old girl is undergoing surgery after being hit by a car as she crossed Kennywood Boulevard to get to a bus stop.
For the first time, her mother is sharing her daughter’s story from the hospital.
Marlisa Goldsmith is speaking with the family and checking with police to see if charges will be filed, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
