  • Girl taken to hospital after being shot in face

    NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A girl was taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Braddock.

    It happened around 8:30 p.m. on 6th Street. Detectives could be seen going in and out of General Braddock Towers.

    The young woman was shot in the face. Her condition is unknown.

    Allegheny County police are taking over the investigation.

    We're working to find out the victim is doing, and if any arrests have been made, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.

