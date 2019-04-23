NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A girl was taken to the hospital after a shooting in North Braddock.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on 6th Street. Detectives could be seen going in and out of General Braddock Towers.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The young woman was shot in the face. Her condition is unknown.
Allegheny County police are taking over the investigation.
We're working to find out the victim is doing, and if any arrests have been made, for Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 people killed in wrong-way crash on Route 65 identified
- Woman's ex-boyfriend accused of hiding in attic for 3 weeks
- 2 men hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood
- RAW VIDEO: Person dressed as Easter bunny gets into brawl
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}