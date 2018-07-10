Girl with disabilities, friend claim they were taunted by Kennywood employees after visit

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A mom turned to Channel 11 for help after she says her daughter and her friend, who is disabled, were taunted and threatened by Kennywood employees as they left the park.
The Port Authority is responding after the alleged incident on one of their buses outside of the park:
“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the incident alleged to have occurred on the bus Thursday night. Though this incident did not take place on park property, Kennywood expects a high standard of behavior from our staff, whether working or on their personal time. The behavior described is completely unacceptable. We have been in contact with the primary guests affected and the Port Authority Police, and will continue to work with them to identify the individuals involved and hold them accountable for their actions.”
When Channel 11 reached out to Kennywood, a spokesperson told us they are taking the complaint very seriously. In a statement, the spokesperson said:
