NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A girl will be selling cupcakes for the New Kensington Police Department’s newest K-9 -- named in honor of fallen Officer Brian Shaw -- and his partner.
The girl, Kaley, will be hosting a cupcake stand fundraiser Sept. 28 at Bird Dog's Sports Bar and Grill in Natrona Heights. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Related Headlines
All proceeds from the cupcake stand will go to New Kensington Officer Joe Martino and K-9 Deuce.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Deuce’s name comes from the nickname of Shaw, who played soccer for Burrell High School and his jersey number was 2, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
Shaw was shot and killed during a traffic stop and foot chase in November 2017.
Deuce was acquired and trained through funding from the Brian Shaw Foundation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Parents angered by NJ school district's 'lunch shaming' plan
- Local couple suing Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
- Toddler killed when display at mall store falls, hits her in head, police say
- VIDEO: Well-known Pittsburgher, doctors stressing HPV vaccine for kids
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}