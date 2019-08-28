  • Girl's cupcake stand to raise money for K-9 named for fallen Officer Brian Shaw

    NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - A girl will be selling cupcakes for the New Kensington Police Department’s newest K-9 -- named in honor of fallen Officer Brian Shaw -- and his partner.

    The girl, Kaley, will be hosting a cupcake stand fundraiser Sept. 28 at Bird Dog's Sports Bar and Grill in Natrona Heights. It will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

    All proceeds from the cupcake stand will go to New Kensington Officer Joe Martino and K-9 Deuce.

    Deuce’s name comes from the nickname of Shaw, who played soccer for Burrell High School and his jersey number was 2, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.

    Shaw was shot and killed during a traffic stop and foot chase in November 2017.

    Deuce was acquired and trained through funding from the Brian Shaw Foundation.

