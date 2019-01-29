Girls jump from second-story to escape fire in Wilkes-Barre

Two teenage girls were forced to leap from a second-story window to escape a burning building.
The fire broke out in an apartment building on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre around 2 a.m.
Officials say it started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment and spread throughout the apartment.
Eyewitnesses saw the girls jump from the second floor, above where the fire started.
Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Officials say everyone else made it out OK.
No word on what caused the fire.
