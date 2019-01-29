  • Girls jump from second-story to escape fire in Wilkes-Barre

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    Two teenage girls were forced to leap from a second-story window to escape a burning building.

    The fire broke out in an apartment building on Scott Street in Wilkes-Barre around 2 a.m.

    Officials say it started in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment and spread throughout the apartment.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Eyewitnesses saw the girls jump from the second floor, above where the fire started.

    Both were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

    Officials say everyone else made it out OK.

    No word on what caused the fire.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories