  • Massive flames shooting from Franklin Glass Plant before fire crews arrived

    Updated:

    RENFREW, Pa. - Over 20 fire units were battling the smoke and flames at one point as fire tore through the old Franklin Glass Plant in Renfrew overnight. 

    Emergency officials said the flames were reported just before 9 p.m. and when fire crews arrived, the roof had already collapsed. 

    Penn Township police told Channel 11 the fire started inside the glass plant where a number of tenants use the space for their businesses or storage. 

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Butler County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    Police said about an hour before the fire was reported, a tenant had dropped off a motorcycle and left to get food. When that person came back, the building was on fire. He told police everything was turned off before he left. It's not clear at this point, though, what sparked the fire.

    Firefighters were able to contain the flames so they did not spread to any other nearby buildings. 

    There were no injuries.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories