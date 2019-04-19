GLASSPORT, Pa. - Seven months after a landslide brought dirt, trees, and debris falling onto their yards and driveway, one neighborhood in Glassport still hasn’t been told who is responsible for the cleanup.
Neighbors on Fern Way called 11 Investigates after getting nowhere on finding the responsible agency to clean it up.
Why borough officials say it’s still unclear who is responsible and when it will get cleaned up on Channel 11 News at 6.
The land sits on top of an abandoned mine, but neighbors say Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has done little to clean it up since the hillside first came down in September.
They’re concerned it could get worse and possibly damage homes.
TRENDING NOW:
- 7-year-old boy hit by truck, critically injured while crossing street with mother
- Australian dad snatches toddler from jaws of wild dingo
- Couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary
- VIDEO: TSA: Man arrested at JFK airport hid gun inside DVD player
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}