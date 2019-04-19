  • Family asks 11 Investigates for help 7 months after landslide

    Updated:

    GLASSPORT, Pa. - Seven months after a landslide brought dirt, trees, and debris falling onto their yards and driveway, one neighborhood in Glassport still hasn’t been told who is responsible for the cleanup.

    Neighbors on Fern Way called 11 Investigates after getting nowhere on finding the responsible agency to clean it up.

    Why borough officials say it’s still unclear who is responsible and when it will get cleaned up on Channel 11 News at 6.

    The land sits on top of an abandoned mine, but neighbors say Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection has done little to clean it up since the hillside first came down in September.

    They’re concerned it could get worse and possibly damage homes.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories