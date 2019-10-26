WARREN, Ohio - Ohio's governor says a second potential buyer is showing interest in the shuttered General Motors automotive assembly plant near Youngstown.
But Gov. Mike DeWine wouldn't give any hints who it might be while speaking with the Warren Tribune Chronicle this week.
The Republican governor did say Ohio is prepared to offer incentives to companies interested in the Lordstown plant located roughly 64 miles (103 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.
GM stopped production at the plant in March and is planning to sell the massive complex.
One potential buyer is a fledgling electric vehicle maker that has said it plans to initially employ about 400 workers if it can raise the money to buy the plant.
GM employed 4,500 people at the factory just two years ago.
