Goat 'elected' new mayor of Vermont town

    There's a new goat in charge of the town of Fair Haven, Vermont.

    Yes, you read that right... a goat.

    "Lincoln" beat his opponent by three votes to win the race, but it wasn't an election in the traditional sense.

    The town does not have a mayor, and the vote was actually a fundraiser to build a new playground.

    Lincoln won't be required to run council meetings or sign bills into law.

    Since he's a public servant, though, he's scheduled to attend a number of public events over the next year.

     

