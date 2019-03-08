Goat 'elected' new mayor of Vermont town

There's a new goat in charge of the town of Fair Haven, Vermont.
Yes, you read that right... a goat.
"Lincoln" beat his opponent by three votes to win the race, but it wasn't an election in the traditional sense.
TRENDING NOW:
- High-ranking Allegheny County official detained by police in Detroit
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- VIDEO: Restaurant Owner Closes Shop To Take All Employees, Families to Disney
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The town does not have a mayor, and the vote was actually a fundraiser to build a new playground.
Lincoln won't be required to run council meetings or sign bills into law.
Since he's a public servant, though, he's scheduled to attend a number of public events over the next year.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}