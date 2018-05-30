Good Samaritan uses his car to keep suspect from escaping police

PITTSBURGH - A good Samaritan used his car to stop a suspect from escaping police.
According to Pittsburgh police, detectives got a tip Tuesday afternoon about a wanted juvenile seen inside a car driven by Daryl Williams, 19, at the intersection of Saw Mill Run Boulevard and Edgebrook Street.
Williams took off when police tried to pull his vehicle over, according to police.
Williams eventually crashed, then put his vehicle in reverse and crashed into a police cruiser, according to a news release.
The juvenile suspect jumped out of the vehicle and ran.
That's when the good Samaritan used his car to block the driver's side door and keep Williams from escaping.
Williams and his other passenger, Derrick Cosby, 19, were arrested.
Police are still searching for the juvenile.
According to a news release, investigators also found 20 bricks of heroin, nearly $5,000 in cash and two guns in the vehicle.
Williams and Cosby are facing several charges, including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and fleeing police.
