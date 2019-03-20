Goodwill of Southwestern Pa. celebrates 100th birthday

PITTSBURGH - This year marks the 100th birthday for Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania, and to celebrate the organization is planning a big year.
The agency will kick off the celebration at its annual Power of Work awards on Friday.
Local celebrities and VIPs, including Channel 11's Peggy Finnegan, have shared their thoughts .
Watch the video below and keep an eye on Channel 11 News for more as Goodwill's celebration continues.
