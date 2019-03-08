  • Google Doodle honors International Women's Day

    By: Ryan Emerson

    Updated:

    is Google is honoring International Women's Day with a special doodle.

    The interactive slideshow includes inspirational quotes, in various languages, by 13 female trailblazers.

    They include Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, Japanese artist Yoko Ono and Nigerian author and feminist icon Chimamanda Adichie.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The theme of the doodle is "women empowering women."

    Those involved with the presentation admit it was hard to pick the 13 quotes, but were focused on presenting a diverse set of voices.

    International Women's Day marches and rallies are planned around the globe to celebrate women's contributions to the world.

    The day officially began in the early 1900s, and it seeks to bring international awareness to gender inequality.

    If you want to get involved, you can look up an event in your area, wear purple and use #internationalwomensday on social media.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories