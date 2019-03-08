Google Doodle honors International Women's Day

is Google is honoring International Women's Day with a special doodle.
The interactive slideshow includes inspirational quotes, in various languages, by 13 female trailblazers.
They include Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, Japanese artist Yoko Ono and Nigerian author and feminist icon Chimamanda Adichie.
TRENDING NOW:
- High-ranking Allegheny County official detained by police in Detroit
- Attorney: Chris Watts' daughter begged for her life after watching sister's murder
- Billboard about race sparks controversy along Route 422
- VIDEO: Restaurant Owner Closes Shop To Take All Employees, Families to Disney
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The theme of the doodle is "women empowering women."
Those involved with the presentation admit it was hard to pick the 13 quotes, but were focused on presenting a diverse set of voices.
International Women's Day marches and rallies are planned around the globe to celebrate women's contributions to the world.
The day officially began in the early 1900s, and it seeks to bring international awareness to gender inequality.
If you want to get involved, you can look up an event in your area, wear purple and use #internationalwomensday on social media.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}