Goose rescued after being shot by arrow in Monroeville

A goose shot with an arrow Saturday is in safe hands thanks to a few good Samaritans.
Workers from the "All but Furgotten Humane Animal Rescue" found the goose with an arrow lodged in its side.
The goose was rescued from a pond by Monroeville animal control, the Monroeville Fire Department and a few neighbors.
The goose is being treated at the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center.
