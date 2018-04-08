  • Goose rescued after being shot by arrow in Monroeville

    A goose shot with an arrow Saturday is in safe hands thanks to a few good Samaritans.

    Workers from the "All but Furgotten Humane Animal Rescue" found the goose with an arrow lodged in its side.

    The goose was rescued from a pond by Monroeville animal control, the Monroeville Fire Department and a few neighbors.

    The goose is being treated at the Humane Animal Rescue Wildlife Center. 

