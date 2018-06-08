Gov. Tom Wolf's pothole tour makes stop in South Side

PITTSBURGH - Gov. Tom Wolf’s pothole tour made a stop Friday on the South Side.
Surrounded by Pennsylvania Department of Transportation workers and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, the governor promoted his Resurface PA program, which added $180 million to fix the state’s roads.
PennDOT has already used 5,000 tons of material to patch potholes since January. That’s more than three times what the agency used in all of 2017.
The major paving project this additional money will help fund -- tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
