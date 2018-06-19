  • Gov. Tom Wolf signs bill to help communities fight blight

    Updated:

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Local communities are getting help from Harrisburg in the fight against blight.

    Governor Tom Wolf is hoping to give many cities across Pennsylvania more power to eliminate dilapidated properties.

    Braddock is one local city dealing with crumbling buildings.

