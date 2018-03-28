  • Gov. Wolf announces aid for those affected by February tornado

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf has announced financial aid for people affected by severe storms in February.

    According to a news release, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Wolf's request to declare a disaster in Fayette County after significant wind, flood and mudslide damage to homes and businesses.

    Severe storms, and ultimately a tornado, from Feb. 15-17 affected homeowners, renters and businesses in Fayette County and in Greene, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

    Those affected may be eligible for low-interest loans, according to a news release.

    A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open Thursday at the Uniontown City Fire Department to help anyone who wishes to apply.

    WHERE: 

    • 84 N. Breeson Blvd., Uniontown, PA 15401

    WHEN:

    • Opening: Thursday 11 a.m. 
    • Days/Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m. -  2 p.m., Closed Sunday
    • Closing: Thursday, April 5, 3:30 p.m.

    IF YOU CAN'T APPLY IN PERSON:

    • Call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, or 1-800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired)
    • E-mail by CLICKING HERE. 

     
     

