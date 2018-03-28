Gov. Wolf announces aid for those affected by February tornado

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf has announced financial aid for people affected by severe storms in February.
According to a news release, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved Wolf's request to declare a disaster in Fayette County after significant wind, flood and mudslide damage to homes and businesses.
Severe storms, and ultimately a tornado, from Feb. 15-17 affected homeowners, renters and businesses in Fayette County and in Greene, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties.
Those affected may be eligible for low-interest loans, according to a news release.
A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open Thursday at the Uniontown City Fire Department to help anyone who wishes to apply.
WHERE:
- 84 N. Breeson Blvd., Uniontown, PA 15401
WHEN:
- Opening: Thursday 11 a.m.
- Days/Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 31, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Closed Sunday
- Closing: Thursday, April 5, 3:30 p.m.
IF YOU CAN'T APPLY IN PERSON:
- Call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955, or 1-800-877-8339 for the hearing impaired)
- E-mail by CLICKING HERE.
