HARRISBURG - Governor Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman talked Wednesday about speeding up the pardons process for people with non-violent marijuana-related crimes.
This comes just days after the governor said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
"I don't think any politician wants to get ahead of the people of Pennsylvania. But I think there's mounting evidence that Pennsylvania is ready for this and Pennsylvania wants this," Wolf told Channel 11 when he was in Monongahela last week.
He wants the general assembly to debate legalization, decriminalize small marijuana crimes and wipe marijuana convictions from criminal records.
Here's a list of convictions that would be eligible for pardon:
- Possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use
- Possession of a small amount of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Distribution of a small amount of marijuana but not for sale
- Any paraphernalia related offenses related to marijuana
- Criminal conspiracy related to marijuana
- Any felony conviction for the possession of marijuana
- Any marijuana conviction the Secretary of Pardons deems appropriate
According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 26 states and Washington D.C. have decriminalized small amounts of marijuana. You can find the full list HERE.
Eleven states have legalized recreational marijuana. Wolf would like Pennsylvania to be the 12th.
Map source: National Conference of State Legislatures
Timeline of Medical and Recreational Marijuana Legalization:
Source: National Conference of State Legislatures
