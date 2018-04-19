  • Gov. Wolf in Pittsburgh to kick off renovation of historic building

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is in town Thursday for the groundbreaking ceremony for The Highline, a new office and retail complex downtown. 

    The building, which was designed in 1906 as the Pittsburgh terminal warehouse on East Carson Street, is now undergoing a major transformation. 

    Channel 11’s Damany Lewis talks to the governor and local leaders about the transformation taking place and how many jobs are coming to the area because of this project, for 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

