Gov. Tom Wolf has requested federal disaster aid for landslide and infrastructure damage across Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
The aid would help offset financial burden from damage that resulted from severe weather during February, March and April.
“The string of severe storms across much of western Pennsylvania was unprecedented,” Wolf said. “The severity and magnitude of this extended severe weather stretched our commonwealth resources well beyond their limits, which is why supplemental federal assistance is now necessary.”
The major disaster declaration through the Federal Emergency Management Agency would provide funding to local, county and state governments. It would also provide funding to certain eligible non-profits in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties.
Reimbursements could include up to 75% of costs for eligible expenses, which can include the following:
- Payroll
- Contracts
- Repairs to damaged or destroyed infrastructure
- Equipment rentals and materials
According to a release, the overall total associated costs are $22 million.
Wolf signed a proclamation of disaster emergency on June 4, which is a required step to request federal aid.
