    WAYNESBURG, Pa. - All Pennsylvania state prisons remain on lockdown after employees from several facilities became sickened by an unknown substance. 

    The Department of Corrections officials said the move was to protect staff and inmates after a substance delivered through the mail caused at least 29 people to get sick.

    Gov. Tom Wolf will meet privately Wednesday corrections officers of SCI Greene and will announce new safety measures that will be implemented throughout the state during a news conference.

