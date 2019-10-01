Governor Tom Wolf along with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will hold a news conference Wednesday with the Board of Pardons secretary to talk about speeding up the pardons process for people with non-violent marijuana-related crimes.
This comes just days after the governor said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana.
"I don't think any politician wants to get ahead of the people of Pennsylvania. But I think there's mounting evidence that Pennsylvania is ready for this and Pennsylvania wants this," Wolf told Channel 11 when he was in Monongahela last week.
He wants the general assembly to debate legalization, decriminalize small marijuana crimes and wipe marijuana convictions from criminal records.
Ten states have legalized recreational marijuana. Wolf would like Pennsylvania to be the 11th.
