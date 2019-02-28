Gov. Wolf visits Bridgeville to talk about plan to help homeowners, businesses impacted by flooding

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - Gov. Tom Wolf began his push for his Restore Pennsylvania plan Thursday by speaking to business and homeowners impacted by flooding in Bridgeville.
The $4.5 billion proposal would help pay for local infrastructure improvements like expanded access to high speed internet, business development, and improved preparedness and cleanup from storm damage.
That’s particularly important to communities like Bridgeville, where flooding in June 2018 did millions of dollars in damage, impacting 48 businesses and 127 homes.
The governor wants to plans to fund the improvements through a severance tax on the oil and gas industry.
In a statement on the proposal, the Marcellus Shale Coalition warned an additional energy tax will cost consumers and hurt local jobs.
Why the governor picked Bridgeville to make his push and the reaction it’s getting from local business owners on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
