Government shutdown stresses TSA workers at Pittsburgh airport

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The effects of the partial federal government shutdown are being felt on a local level in Western Pennsylvania.
From planned demolition projects that go idle for lack of funding to increased headaches for air travelers, the stalemate in Washington, D.C., is directly affecting us here.
Employees in the Transportation Security Administration are working without pay during the shutdown, and it’s causing an increasing number of them to call out sick because they can’t afford to work.
Erin Clarke is at Pittsburgh International Airport speaking with a TSA worker about how he and his coworkers are managing, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
