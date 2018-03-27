Governor's office partnering with University of Pittsburgh to fight state's opioid epidemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The governor's office is partnering with the University of Pittsburgh to fight the state's opioid epidemic.
Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said it will work with the university's Graduate School of Public Health to build on the opioid data dashboard.
The three key areas are prevention, rescue and treatment.
Researchers use that data to predict future trends and make sure addicts get the right treatment options.
"Our goal is to save lives. You cannot encourage someone to get treatment and go into recovery if they're dead," said Dr. Rachel Levine, the secretary and physician general of the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Levine released the following statement:
"Through this partnership, we will be able to not only see what is happening locally, but will be able to use that information to predict future trends. This will be invaluable information as we work to get treatment for Pennsylvanians suffering from the disease of opioid-use disorder"
Aetna is providing a $1 million grant for the two-year project.
Wolf signed a statewide disaster declaration for the opioid epidemic in January.
